0 Redevelopment Authority approves plan for iconic Strip District building

PITTSBURGH - The renovation of Pittsburgh’s historic Produce Terminal is just weeks away from getting underway thanks to approval from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The project to rehab the building that runs between Smallman Street and the Allegheny River from 16th to 21st streets in the Strip District has been up and down for several years, but that will soon be coming to an end.

“Our intent is start with construction in March, so we will start as soon as we have all of our permits,” Pamela Austin from McCaffery Interests Inc. said.

McCaffery Interests is a Chicago-based company that has signed a 99-year lease for the building and is also working on at least one other project in the Strip.

Download the WPXI News App for updates on this major project

Austin told Channel 11 this project will bring a new look to the iconic area and turn the terminal into a mixed-use development including office space, retail shops and restaurants-

“I think it will do amazing things for the community it will connect the old and the new, the passages ways will give people ways to traverse back and forth to the river,” Austin said.

As part of the deal, the developer agreed to help finance the move of current tenant Contemporary Craft, giving them $1.3 million to move to Lawrenceville.

Construction at the produce terminal is expected to take 14-16 months to complete and projected to bring 600 jobs to the area.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.