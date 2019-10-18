  • Multiple students being cited for string of fights at Westinghouse H.S.

    PITTSBURGH - Multiple students are facing citations after a string of fights at Pittsburgh's Westinghouse High School.

    Channel 11's Rick Earle has learned that there were four separate fights that took place at the school Thursday.

    The exact number of students being cited is not clear at this time.

    Also Thursday, police were called to Westinghouse for a reported threat. Investigators determined the threat was not credible, but patrols were increased as a precaution.

    At this time it is unclear if the fights and the reported threat are connected.

