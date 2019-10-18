PITTSBURGH - Multiple students are facing citations after a string of fights at Pittsburgh's Westinghouse High School.
Channel 11's Rick Earle has learned that there were four separate fights that took place at the school Thursday.
Breaking: multiple high school students facing citations after four separate fights break out today at Westinghouse High school. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) October 18, 2019
The exact number of students being cited is not clear at this time.
Also Thursday, police were called to Westinghouse for a reported threat. Investigators determined the threat was not credible, but patrols were increased as a precaution.
At this time it is unclear if the fights and the reported threat are connected.
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest details as they become available.
