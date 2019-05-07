PITTSBURGH - Actress Kristin Bell recognized two Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers in her “Featured Teacher” series on Instagram.
According to Bell’s post, Jess and Holly are kindergarten teachers at Arsenal Elementary School. She described the struggle for resources to help their diverse group of students to learn through play.
Thanks to Bell and her partners, the teachers will be receiving copies of the Dr. Seuss book “Oh the Places You’ll Go.”
Today is not just any #FeaturedTeacherFriday… it’s #FTF + #DrSeuss Friday! For the next three kindergarten teachers, the lovely folks at @DrSeuss & @RandomHouseKids will be sending copies of #OhThePlacesYoullGo to each student! We’re asking them to write a note to their future selves & have the teachers send them their books once they graduate high school. 🥰 So here we go… meet Jess & Holly! “I have been a teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system for 18 years now! The last six of those have been with my partner in teaching, Holly Williams (who has been a Kindergarten teacher for 30 years!) at Arsenal Elementary School. Arsenal is an ESL centered school, which means many of our students are learning English along with everything else that is important in Kindergarten. Our school has students from 18 different countries, including some refugees and recent immigrants. In our two classrooms alone, we have children speaking 7 different native languages. We love the diversity within our school, but also recognize that this can present challenges many other classrooms may not face. Teaching in this school requires much more than following a standard curriculum. Our biggest struggle is having the resources to let our students not only learn, but learn through play! As a team we strive to provide fun ways for our youngest students to achieve. We know that play is the best way for students to learn no matter what language they speak at home! Being a title 1 school with 87% of our students economically disadvantaged, many of our play materials consist of things we put together from the dollar store or items I have "borrowed" from my own 5 year old. Our list includes many items to help our students learn through play along with a few other necessities such as extra uniforms just in case (because 5 year olds). Please consider helping us with our list so our students can learn through the common language of play!” Thank you to everyone who reads these posts and helps and I 💕you guys. (Amazon wishlist in my bio 💪🏻)
Bell asked the teachers to have the students write a note to their future selves in the book and have the teachers send them the books after they graduate high school.
