PITTSBURGH - The City of Pittsburgh released new details about its tests on self-driving cars.
The report lists what kinds of vehicles are being tested, in what neighborhoods, the safety provisions being used and the jobs created by the self-driving car industry.
The report from the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is the initial summary of findings since the adoption of Mayor Bill Peduto's executive order.
Click here to read the full report.
