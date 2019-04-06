PITTSBURGH - Several former Steelers roasted former defensive lineman Casey Hampton as part of the Mel Blount Youth Home Roast on Friday night at Heinz Field.
Hampton played for the Steelers from 2001 to 2012 and won two Super Bowls.
The event benefited Blount’s Youth Leadership Initiative, something that is helping to build today’s youth.
Hampton was roasted by Aaron Smith, Brett Keisel, Chris Hoke and John Mitchell participated in the roast.
