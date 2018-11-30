PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Dec. 2 during Sunday Night Football on NBC.
The two teams don't play each other often, but both are hoping to improve their standing as they head toward the NFL playoffs.
Here’s what you need to know about this must-watch matchup.
What time does the game start?
Kickoff is 8:20 p.m., but pregame coverage from Heinz Field starts at 6 p.m.
Big Ben, big-time playmakers & big playoff stakes on the line when the @Chargers meet the @Steelers on #SNF! pic.twitter.com/AKWBkXMvLh— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 29, 2018
Where can I watch the game?
If you aren't planning to be on the North Side at the game, you'll be able to watch on WPXI.
Starting at 6 p.m., Marlisa Goldsmith and Alby Oxenreiter will be live from the Heinz Field Great Hall, with Chase Williams reporting from the field.
At 7 p.m., we hand coverage off the the Football Night in America team for a look at the day's games around the league plus a preview of Sunday Night Football.
Coverage of the game itself starts at 8 p.m. with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya and Terry McAulay
Mind. Still. Blown. 🤯 #tbt pic.twitter.com/d1xDm5ffuU— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2018
After the game ends, stick with WPXI for the Black & Gold Postgame Show and a live Final Word.
Can I get a ticket?
Tickets for the game are still available, with single seats starting as low as $50. Watching from home is completely free!
Thats my brother 🙏🏾🤙🏾🤙🏾 family https://t.co/ioZ1j26m2S— Antonio Brown (@AB84) November 30, 2018
