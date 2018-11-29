11 things to know about Steelers-Chargers

Here are 11 things you need to know about the Steelers-Chargers game on Sunday:
- Quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Phillip Rivers were drafted in 2004, with Rivers chosen by the New York Giants at No. 4, but later traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for Eli Manning. Roethlisberger was taken at No. 11.
- From the 2004 draft class, only Roethlisberger and Manning have won Super Bowls, with four championships between them.
- Roethlisberger and Rivers rank seventh and eighth, respectively, in all-time passing yards, with Big Ben nearing the 55,000-yard mark. He has 1,262 more yards than Rivers in four more games played.
- Rivers actually leads Roethlisberger statistically in touchdowns and passer rating over the course of their careers.
- In the last five meetings between the Steelers and Chargers, the Steelers are 4-1, including an 11-10 victory in 2008 at Heinz Field.
- The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Chargers 22-7, which doesn't include the playoffs.
- On Jan. 11, 2009, the Steelers hosted the Chargers at Heinz Field in the AFC Divisional Playoff Round, winning 35-24. That was the last time these two met in the NFL Playoffs. Former RB Willie Parker carried the Steelers with two rushing TDs.
- Through the first eight games of the season, James Conner is the only Steelers player in history with 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. If he keeps up that pace and finishes with 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns in one season, he would join elite company that includes former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
- The Chargers defeated the Steelers 17-13 in the AFC Championship Game in the 1994-95 season at Three Rivers Stadium. Pittsburgh gave up a 13-3 lead in the second half.
- Center Maurkice Pouncey will face off against his brother, Mike Pouncey, for the second time in their NFL careers. Mike, then with the Dolphins, was victorious in their first matchup in 2016, 30-15.
- Linebacker TJ Watt gets to face his brother, Derek, for the first time in the NFL. Derek Watt is a fullback with the Chargers.
