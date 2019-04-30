PITTSBURGH - SWAT officers are leaving a Pittsburgh neighborhood, but police officers remain.
Investigators are focusing on a house on Zephyr Avenue in Sheraden.
Breaking: SWAT on scene of reported shooting on Zephyr Ave in Sheridan, suspect may be inside home. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/BZrRjzoHbz— Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) April 30, 2019
Armored vehicle arriving on scene. Roads being blocked. Residents walking toward scene being turned back. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Qpw7RgkVw5— Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) April 30, 2019
A Pittsburgh school was briefly on lockdown, but it has since been lifted.
A Channel 11 crew is there and will have LIVE updates, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
