    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed into two police vehicles following a chase in Beaver County, authorities said.

    The chase started about 6:30 a.m. in Aliquippa and continued to Center Township, where the police vehicles were hit on Chapel Road near Colonial Way, police said.

    According to police, the chase started after a 911 call reporting a possible road rage incident. When officers tried to pull over her SUV, she wouldn’t stop.

    The woman arrested was wanted on multiple arrest warrants in the county, police said, and she appeared to be intoxicated.

    After the woman’s SUV hit the police vehicles -- one from Center Township and the other from Aliquippa -- additional police vehicles helped block her in, officials said.

    The woman will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

    No injuries were reported.

