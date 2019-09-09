PITTSBURGH - A local teenager died after accidentally being shot in the face.
Alexander Alman, 16, died at 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Another juvenile male who was in the home was taken for questioning by police, according to investigators, after police responded to a call of a shot fired in the 300 block of Fingal Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Family members told Channel 11 the teens were inside the home playing with a gun when Alman was accidentally shot.
Neighbors said one teen ran out of the house screaming.
Police said nobody has been arrested or charged, and they're continuing to investigate who the gun belonged to, and whether it was legal or not.
Alman was a junior at Brashear High School, and district officials said they brought in grief counselors to provide assistance to teachers and students who might need it.
Officials with Pittsburgh Public Schools sent Channel 11 a statement:
"It is with deep sadness that we report the tragic passing of Alexander Alman, an 11th grader of Pittsburgh Brashear High School. Alexander was the victim of an shooting incident. Described as a kind student with a good heart, Alexander will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with Alexander’s family and friends during this difficult time. We care a great deal about the health and wellness of our students and staff. Student and employee assistance providers are on hand at Pittsburgh Brashear to provide support to anyone who needs it. A letter will be sent home to families today that shares strategies for supporting their adolescent in coping with this loss. We request that the media respect the privacy of the Pittsburgh Brashear school community. This will be the only comment on behalf of the District and all of our employees related to this tragedy."
