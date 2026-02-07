Man found stabbed to death inside Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death in a Pittsburgh home on Saturday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were sent to the 7200 block of Hilliards Street in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood for a reported stabbing just before 8 a.m.

The homeowner called 911, saying that a person broke into his home around 2 a.m. and he stabbed them.

Once police got on scene, they located a deceased man who had been stabbed.

The homeowner has since been taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Homicide detectives are on scene, leading the active and ongoing investigation.

The Allegheny County medical examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death at a later time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group