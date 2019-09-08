PITTSBURGH - On Sept. 8, 1994, on a mild, sunny day, 132 people died when US Air Flight 427 crashed in Beaver County. The plane was descending to land at Pittsburgh International Airport when the pilots lost control in a matter of seconds.
The investigation made history in many ways.
All this week, Channel 11 remembers Flight 427 on this 25th year since the tragedy.
For the first time in years, the men who had one of the most daunting tasks at the crash site came back to share their memories with Channel 11's Rick Earle Monday on Channel 11 News at 5.
