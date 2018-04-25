  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Keeping eye on Wednesday's morning commute

    Updated:

    WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Keeping eye on Wednesday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    8 injured when vehicle smashes into Brentwood hair salon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer put on leave after video showing use of force goes viral

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Incident ends with vehicle crashing into pole

  • Headline Goes Here

    Picklesburgh is coming back to Pittsburgh!