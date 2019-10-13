PITTSBURGH - People living in several neighborhoods near Mt. Washington are being advised to flush their pipes and boil any tap water due to a large water main break.
The break occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grace Street and Virginia Avenue.
There is a significant water main break here on Mt Washington at the corner of Grace and Virginia Ave police have blocked off the road the sidewalk is sunk and you can hear the water roaring underneath the road @WPXI @DavidWPXI @WPXIScott @TribLIVE @WPXITraffic @JenniferTomazic pic.twitter.com/QUmnS6eSN0— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) October 12, 2019
Workers from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority told Channel 11's Shelley Bortz the break is in a 16-inch main.
The break happened right in front of Slater Funeral Home, and according to the funeral director water flooded into the first floor and basement. At last check he said there was about 6 inches of water inside.
"I was outside in front of the building, went in and walked to the back of the building and heard water running. Turned around and went back out and it's like a waterfall. It happened that fast," David Donis said.
Parts of Westwood, Elliot and Ridgemont are under flush and boil advisories.
A precautionary flush & boil water advisory is in effect for portions of Ridgemont, Westwood, and Elliot neighborhoods. Those in the blue shaded area are to follow instructions posted on our website. https://t.co/i3N7ltb7u5 pic.twitter.com/mZ8xbmaaaK— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) October 12, 2019
Virginia Avenue is expected to remain closed for several hours.
