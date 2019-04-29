  • Developer announces plans for Whole Foods in East Liberty

    PITTSBURGH - New plans for East Liberty’s business district have been unveiled in hopes of creating new energy in the community.

    LG Realty Advisors said Whole Foods Market will be joining the project as thee anchor tenant. This comes a couple years after the grocery chain pulled their plans for a new store in the area.

    Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith learned more about the plans and what the realty company is doing differently to ensure affordable housing options for people in the area. Watch her full report above.

