    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A jury has reached a guillty verdict in the trial for a woman charged in a deadly 2017 hit-and-run in Ross Township.

    Melinda Gregor is charged with killing Michael Menner, who was fatally hit by her car a week before Christmas as he crossed Babcock Boulevard. Police said he had just dropped his son off at the Philly Pretzel Factory and was walking toward Shenanigan’s Bar and Grill.

    During the trial, prosecutors played surveillance videos from the night of the accident.

    Prosecutors said Gregor was able to see Menner for four to six seconds before hitting him. Gregor’s defense attorney disagreed, claiming it was raining and road conditions were not good.

    Prosecutors also said Gregor had a permit to drive but it had expired.

