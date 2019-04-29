ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A jury has reached a guillty verdict in the trial for a woman charged in a deadly 2017 hit-and-run in Ross Township.
Melinda Gregor is charged with killing Michael Menner, who was fatally hit by her car a week before Christmas as he crossed Babcock Boulevard. Police said he had just dropped his son off at the Philly Pretzel Factory and was walking toward Shenanigan’s Bar and Grill.
#BREAKING: Melinda Gregor found guilty of hitting and killing Michael Menner with her car on Babcock Boulevard. She faces mandatory jail time. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) April 29, 2019
During the trial, prosecutors played surveillance videos from the night of the accident.
Prosecutors said Gregor was able to see Menner for four to six seconds before hitting him. Gregor’s defense attorney disagreed, claiming it was raining and road conditions were not good.
Prosecutors also said Gregor had a permit to drive but it had expired.
