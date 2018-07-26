0 Pittsburgh zoo introduces 6 baby beavers

Talk about teething issues.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium introduced its six baby North American beavers – known as kits – to the public on Thursday.

The kits, recently born to mother Alice and father Patch, were named in conjunction with Busy Beaver Building Centers, which sponsors the beaver exhibit at the zoo.

The kits are just over a month old. Their names - Brennan, Bucky, Busy, Timber, Beverly and Barney - were chosen online from a list created by Busy Beaver employees.

Our two North American beavers have become parents to six new kits! Tune in to our Facebook Live session around 10:30 a.m. today for their official debut & announcement of their names! Thank you to @GetBusyBeaver for sponsoring their naming! #zooforall pic.twitter.com/XLrx7M9RYZ — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) July 26, 2018

The kits were given their first exam, where a veterinarian checked their hearts and lungs to make sure they were clear.

Beaver kits are well developed – their eyes open right away, and they have teeth and a full coat of waterproof fur. In fact, they can begin swimming the day they’re born.

The kits are progressing to an adult diet. One of the kits’ meals is rodent chow, a hard biscuit filled with all the nutrients they need to develop.

The kits spent time behind the scenes with mom and dad, and both parents equally care for their young.

