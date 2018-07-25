Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million

Le Magnifique is selling his magnificent Canadian estate – for a cool $22 million.
Penguins franchise legend Mario Lemieux only finished building the eight-bedroom, nine-bath Chateau Fleur de Lys in 2012, but is already looking to unload it, according WPXI news partner TribLive.
The 17,000-square-foot mansion sits on more than five acres at the foot of Mont Tremblant about 90 miles north of Lemieux’s native Montreal, according to the real estate listing by Engel and Volkers.
Among the features are 17 fireplaces, an elevator, a two-bedroom guest house, heated pool, heated floors and a “refrigerated garbage room.” The lucky buyer also gets all the furnishings.
In case you’re wondering, if you put 20 percent down on the $21,999,066 (66 – Lemieux’s jersey number, get it?) home with a 30-year mortgage, your monthly payment with taxes included comes in north of $100,000.
