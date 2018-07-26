Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Pittsburgh police officer, city

PITTSBURGH - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Wednesday evening against the City of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Police Officer Gino Macioce.
The lawsuit comes five months after Mark Daniels was shot by Officer Macioce in Homewood.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala ruled that Daniels death was justified, but Daniels’ family attorney says Macioce never should have shot at Daniels — killing him.
