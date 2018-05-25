PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium welcomed in a new animal Friday morning when one of its gorillas gave birth.
'Moka,' a 22-year-old Western lowland gorilla, gave birth to her third baby Friday morning. 'Ivan' is Moka's 5-year-old child as well.
Visitors witnessed the birth in the outside gorilla yard, according to a release from the zoo.
The zoo's veterinary team said Moka and the baby are doing very well. The release said keepers will continue to monitor the baby and her mother through the weekend.
Visitors may or may not see Moka with her baby in the upcoming days, zoo officials said.
Moka’s baby joins the other gorillas as an ambassador for their cousins in Congo Basin. Western lowland gorillas are endangered due to a loss of habitat, poaching, and disease.
