22-year-old uses ‘odd' strategy to win $2 million on lotto scratch off

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old man whose strategy is to only play odd-numbered scratch off tickets, won $2 million from the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Dazzler game.
The player, who wanted to remain anonymous, took the lump-sum payout of $1.3 million Wednesday, according to lottery officials.
“Winning this much money at my age gives me endless opportunities if I’m smart about how I spend it, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” he said.
The win came from the player’s odd strategy.
He walked into the Busatti Party Store and asked the clerk what number the ticket was on his favorite game, the Diamond Dazzler.
“Twenty-one,” she replied.
He had to have it. He scratched the $20 ticket off in the store and saw it was a winner. He looked at the clerk then at his friend who was with him before running out to his car.
He plans to buy a new vehicle and invest the rest.
More than $72 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes.
