    NEWARK, NJ - According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a United Airlines flight skidded off a runway at Newark Liberty International Airport.

    The FAA said on Twitter that United Airlines Flight 627 landed at 1 p.m. on Runway 22 Left at Newark Liberty International Airport, then skidded to the left side of the pavement. The agency said the left main landing gear was stuck in the grass.

    The FAA said the plane would be towed off the runway once all passengers exited. 

    No injuries were reported to the FAA.

    It was unclear if the plane skidding off the runway was related to the "airport emergency" issued by the airport. A ground stop was put in place at the facility, halting all air traffic and diverting flights to other airports.

