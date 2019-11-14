PITTSBURGH - Plans were laid out Wednesday for a Hyperloop route between Pittsburgh and Chicago through Cleveland.
The route presented Wednesday is being proposed by Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, which has a test track in France and is working on a passenger system between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
Most of the proposed route between Cleveland and Pittsburgh would be built 6 to 12 feet underground and mostly on public rights of way near highways.
It would rely on solar energy power and it could move up to 6 million passengers a year. There would be two stations in Pittsburgh -- one downtown and the other at the airport.
The plan is to get a passenger route up and running in India during the next decade, and a route in the United States will likely follow after that.
