State leaders are spending millions of dollars to find out whether a Hyperloop will work in Pennsylvania.
Lawmakers, agencies and business leaders met this week in Harrisburg and said one of the biggest challenges is the state's terrain.
The turnpike commission has until April to complete a $2 million study.
There are no Hyperloops in use yet, but the first one is expected to break ground within the next two years in either India or the United Arab Emirates.
