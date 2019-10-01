Pittsburgh to Cleveland in nine minutes? It's something that could become a reality.
Related >>> Pa. Turnpike commission has until spring to finish Hyperloop study
Related Headlines
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is getting $100,000. The Richard King Mellon Foundation wants the agency to analyze a Cleveland-to-Pittsburgh corridor in addition to a Hyperloop route from Chicago to Cleveland.
Last year, Target 11's Rick Earle traveled to Las Vegas to tour the world's first Hyperloop test track.
One of the routes already being considered is from Pittsburgh to Columbus to Chicago.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}