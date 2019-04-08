FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Plans to revitalize a local mall are not happening as swiftly as some had hoped.
Nearly a year ago, the Pittsburgh Mills Mall was purchased by a New York-based company, Mason Asset Management.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
At the time, it touted plans to redevelop the 14-year-old building, according to our partners at TribLIVE.
While several businesses have moved in, others have closed or moved, and the facility has lots of vacant storefronts and empty lots.
Frazer Township Supervisor Lori Ziencik told Channel 11 that the new owner "seems to be an absentee landlord" and that township officials cannot seem to get in touch with the company.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer reached out to the owners as well and is speaking with shoppers for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
- Car crashes 35 feet over hillside, slams into store
- WATCH: Yasiel Puig goes after Pirates players in bench-clearing brawl
- VIDEO: Ryan Shazier jumps into new level of physical rehab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}