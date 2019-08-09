PLUM, Pa. - The father of a 3-year-old girl who drowned last week in a pool at a home in Plum Borough has been arrested and charged, police said Friday.
Ca'Nayah Mitchell drowned in her family's backyard pool on Aug. 1. Her father, 27-year-old Charles Mitchell, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
According to police paperwork, Ca'Nayah was unsupervised when she went into the water and when police went into the home, they found several bottles of opened alcohol in the kitchen.
Mitchell lives at the home with a significant other, and his daughter and 4-year-old son were visiting for a couple days, police said.
Mitchell is in the Allegheny County Jail.
