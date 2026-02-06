Scattered snow showers, squalls reduce visibility as arctic blast rolls in

PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers are expected this evening with squalls possible around 8-10 p.m.

Those traveling tonight should be extra cautious as brief heavy snow and gusty winds can limit visibility to a quarter mile or less.

Total snow through tonight including what’s on the ground right now still looks to be 1 to 3 inches across much of the area.

Behind the Arctic front, temperatures plummet through the teens and single digits overnight with wind chills as cold as -20 or -25 north and east of Pittsburgh Saturday morning. Temperatures don’t recover much during the day with highs struggling to get much above 10 degrees...not far from a record cold high.

After a frigid start Sunday, we finally see notable improvements early next week with highs close to freezing Monday and pushing into the low 40s Tuesday! Enjoy it because more cold is coming for the second half of next week, although more seasonable chill as opposed to the frigid Arctic air we’ve seen as of late.

