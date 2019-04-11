Plum School District says internal police department making difference

PLUM, Pa. - One year in, Plum School District officials say they’re very happy with the decision made to create an internal police department.
Beginning last fall, the district hired five police officers and are currently looking to add a sixth.
The move was made to improve security and allow officers much faster response times in an emergency situation.
What led the district to make the move and why they plan on investing more in security, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
