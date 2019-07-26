PNC Bank announced on Thursday an agreement with ATM provider FCTI Inc. to offer its customers access to withdraw cash surcharge-free at over 8,000 ATMs owned and operated by FCTI in participating 7-Eleven convenience store locations nationwide.
7-Eleven Inc. is based in Dallas, one of PNC’s newest retail markets.
PNC (NYSE:PNC) customers may check balances on PNC checking and savings accounts on the ATMs at these locations. The deal supports PNC’s national expansion of retail banking launched last October, beyond its traditional market of 19 states and Washington, D.C.
