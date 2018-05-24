Police and EMS facing new, lethal drug combination

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police and EMS are facing a new, lethal drug combination that’s making its way into western Pennsylvania.
Several recent drug overdose deaths have been linked to cocaine and fentanyl.
Fentanyl, which can be deadly in small doses, is now the most common cause of overdose deaths in Allegheny County.
Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said it presents new problems for his officers responding to overdose calls.
11 Investigates the growing problem and why the DEA is still unclear the reason for the increase on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
