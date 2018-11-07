Police capture man who escaped during trip for state hospital patients

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police said the man they were looking for who walked away during a supervised trip for patients from a state hospital has been taken into custody.
Patrick Charles Guyer, 22, was with the group at Indiana Mall Cinemas in White Township, Indiana County, on Monday when he left the theater on foot, state police said.
Torrance State Hospital staff called police after discovering Guyer was missing.
State police said a passerby saw Guyer walking along Old Route 119 Highway in Center Township, Indiana County.
TRENDING NOW:
- Decision 2018: Problems reported at polling locations
- Sheriff's deputy resigns amid allegations of sexting teenager
- Man found shot to death inside car on neighborhood street
- VIDEO: Salmonella Risk Prompts Recall of Some Duncan Hines Cake Mixes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Troopers responded and took Guyer into custody and took him to jail, state police said.
Guyer, of York County, was a court-ordered patient at Torrance, state police said. A magistrate issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}