GREENSBURG - A Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputy is facing charges of sexting with a minor and trying to arrange a meeting for sex. He has since resigned from the department.
Investigators said Bobby Neiderhiser started texting with the 15-year-old girl after meeting up with her at a graduation party in June. The text messages turned sexually explicit and Neiderhiser tried to make arrangements to meet the girl and a friend, court documents said.
He offered to buy them alcohol in exchange for sex, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators said later that night, Neiderhiser took extra steps to meet up with the teenager by leaving his house with a cooler full of beer. According to the criminal complaint, he stopped at Toyko Massage in Delmont and locked his keys in his car. Police said officers found Neiderhiser visibly drunk and told him to call his wife for a ride home, the complaint said.
Neiderhiser is charged with corruption of minors.
His formal arraignment is set for Jan. 9.
