Police: Caregivers failed to seek help after 2-year-old fell out window

BUTLER, Pa. - Police in Butler said caregivers never sought help after a 2-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window.
The boy reportedly fell out the window and landed on a concrete slab at some point overnight, but 911 was not contacted until 1 p.m.
2 yr old Butler boy falls out a second-story window. Police say adults in the home did not call for help. Hours later, he's taken to the hospital.
Another child in the room heard him fall and went down to rescue him. She brought the toddler inside and immediately told her parents.
It wasn't until 12 hours later when someone who knows the family alerted police, who went to the house and found bruises and bumps all over the boy.
Butler police are interviewing the couple, who they say were babysitting the boy.
Police tell Channel 11 social services are also involved and took several children out of that house after the incident. The two-year-old remains in the hospital with his mother by his side.
Officials have not released his condition.
