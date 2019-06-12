PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police cruiser crashed into an SUV during a chase Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, authorities said.
When Channel 11 News arrived at the scene at the intersection of Penn and Negley avenues, the police cruiser was crashed into the side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Police said the Jeep was stolen and was reportedly used in a number of business robberies in Turtle Creek, West Mifflin and Braddock.
Officers spotted the Jeep about 10:45 a.m. on Penn Avenue, near Highland Avenue, and when the cruiser approached it, the driver sped away, according to police.
At that point, the lights and sirens on the cruiser were activated and police pursued the Jeep for about 10 blocks before they collided, authorities said.
This is the scene here along Penn Avenue near Negley in East liberty where a police cruiser Rams a jeep Cherokee working to get info neighbors told me there was a chase involved @WPXI @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXIAaronMartin @DavidWPXI @PghPoliceChief #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/zKsPJnWcze— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) June 12, 2019
A man and a woman who were in the Jeep were arrested, police said.
No one was injured.
Penn Avenue was closed between Negley and Euclid avenues while investigators processed the scene and crews worked to clear the wreckage.
