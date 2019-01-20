  • Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in major crash

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A police chase through West Mifflin ended with a major crash.

    According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen out of the city of Pittsburgh and officers were following it.

