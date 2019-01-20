WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A police chase through West Mifflin ended with a major crash.
According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen out of the city of Pittsburgh and officers were following it.
Police chase through West Mifflin ends with a major crash. Officers say the vehicle was reported stolen out of the city of Pittsburgh and officers here were following it. No one was injured. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/c1R5vfyIMQ— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) January 20, 2019
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
