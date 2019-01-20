  • Police looking for help identifying bones of small boy found in duffel bag on hiking trail

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Police in San Diego, California, have teamed up with the Center for Missing & Exploited Children and are hoping somebody recognizes a drawing of a small boy.

    The child’s skeletal remains were found close to a hiking trail near a Rancho Bernardo park in 2004, according to KSWB-TV.

    Authorities are still trying to identify the boy, who they believe was 2 ½ to 3 ½ years old at the time of his death, KSWB reported.

    Two hikers found his remains inside a duffel bag along with red warmup pants, gray-tan socks, a blue vest and two sweatshirts, the station reported.

    The Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a facial reconstruction of what the boy might have looked like. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.

     
     

