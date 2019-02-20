  • Police confiscate over $100K, several pounds of marijuana and guns during drug bust

    Police in Beaver County pulled $100,000 out of a house and made an arrest after raiding a home in New Sewickley. 

    Police arrested John Abmayer after they say he was running a big-time marijuana operation for the past two months.

    Officers found guns, drugs and money inside the home.

    Channel 11 is Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with police about who he was allegedly selling to and where they found the money, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

