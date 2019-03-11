Police investigating armed robberies in 2 communities

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Authorities are investigating overnight armed robberies in two communities.
Police swarmed a convenience store in Turtle Creek that was hit by one of the armed robberies early Monday morning, officials said.
Two men -- one of whom had two guns and was wearing a mask and two different colored shoes -- walked into the 7-Eleven on James Street just after 3 a.m., officials said. The man with the guns demanded money from the clerk while the other man acted as a lookout.
Although they walked in separately, the men were caught on surveillance video together, police said.
Officials said the men ran off with about $600.
The 7-Eleven, which has been robbed several times over the years, was closed while Turtle Creek and Allegheny County police investigated.
No one was hurt.
Investigators are working to determine whether the Turtle Creek robbery is connected to another armed robbery in Penn Hills.
The BP gas station on Frankstown Road was robbed by a man with a description similar to one of the men in the Turtle Creek robbery, police said.
Workers said the man was wearing two different colored shoes when he walked into the store waving two guns. The cashier handed over about $300.
