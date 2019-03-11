  • Car ends up on its side during crash in McKees Rocks

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Police are investigating a car crash in McKees Rocks that involved two cars.

    During the crash, one car ended up on its side while another went over the curb and against a utility pole.

    Police at the scene told Channel 11 there were no injuries, but Chartiers Avenue was closed for more than an hour.

