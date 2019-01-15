Police: Irate Eagles fan put girlfriend's dog in microwave

Kirsten Gaskins of Philadelphia faces charges including assault, harassment and cruelty to animals.
The alleged incident occurred at a hotel in Hanover Township.
The Morning Call reports the 31-year-old Gaskins began yelling at the woman about the Eagles' 20-14 loss to New Orleans in Sunday's playoff game.
Gaskins allegedly punched the woman in the face and told her if she left the room Gaskins would kill the dog.
When police arrived, they found the white Pomeranian in the microwave. The device hadn't been turned on.
Gaskins was released on $20,000 bail. It wasn't immediately known if she'd retained an attorney.
