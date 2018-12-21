HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has been arrested after a fire that killed his 92-year-old father Thursday night in Westmoreland County was ruled arson, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday.
Flames were reported just after 9 p.m. at a home on Courtview Drive in Hempfield Township.
The victim, Frank Novak, was found dead in a bedroom, police said.
We're following the latest developments in the investigation for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Frank Novak’s son, Douglas Novak, admitted to police that he set two separate fires within the home, accelerating them by pouring melted candle wax onto paper, according to a criminal complaint.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
JUST IN: Police say Douglas Novak intentionally set his 92-year-old father’s home on fire. That fire killed Frank Novak. Police allege Novak admitted to lighting 2 separate fires & poured melted candle wax onto paper to accelerate them. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CTmwbu5Hdj— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 21, 2018
A neighbor told police they pounded on the home’s door after the fire started and saw Douglas Novak standing near a burning staircase, the complaint said.
Authorities said Douglas Novak, 40, ran from the home, where he lived with his father, when he saw a firetruck arriving. He was later found at All Saints Brewing Company.
Douglas Novak is charged with arson, reckless burning or exploding and risking catastrophe.
You’re looking at 40-year-old Douglas Novak. Police say he set his 92-year-old father’s Hempfield Township home on fire, killing him. Neighbors say he had been staying there in the basement for sometime. Police arrested him at a local brewery shortly after.— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 21, 2018
***WATCH @WPXI.*** pic.twitter.com/zJQag9ZXSE
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster goes undercover as Santa Claus
- Trump Administration tightening work requirements for food stamps
- Coroner called to Westmoreland Co. house fire
- VIDEO: Wolf says he's a realist on issue of recreational marijuana
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}