    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has been arrested after a fire that killed his 92-year-old father Thursday night in Westmoreland County was ruled arson, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday.

    Flames were reported just after 9 p.m. at a home on Courtview Drive in Hempfield Township.

    The victim, Frank Novak, was found dead in a bedroom, police said.

    Frank Novak’s son, Douglas Novak, admitted to police that he set two separate fires within the home, accelerating them by pouring melted candle wax onto paper, according to a criminal complaint.

    A neighbor told police they pounded on the home’s door after the fire started and saw Douglas Novak standing near a burning staircase, the complaint said.

    Authorities said Douglas Novak, 40, ran from the home, where he lived with his father, when he saw a firetruck arriving. He was later found at All Saints Brewing Company.

    Douglas Novak is charged with arson, reckless burning or exploding and risking catastrophe.

