Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch boy on downtown street

PITTSBURGH - Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly tried to kidnap a young boy walking with his mother in downtown Pittsburgh.
The woman and her 4-year-old were walking in the 800 block of Penn Avenue just before 9 a.m. when the man approached them and said the boy was his son, police said.
The suspect tried to grab the boy, with his mother pulling her son away, police said. The suspect then grabbed her as well.
The woman screamed for help, prompting a man at a nearby bus stop to intervene and stop the suspect, who ran off, police said.
No one was injured, police said. Officers identified the suspect with the help of video as Noah Daniel Walker, 33, of Stanton Heights. Walker is now in the Allegheny County Jail charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and other charges.
The Good Samaritan left without giving his name.
