These are Pittsburgh’s hottest upscale housing markets

Oakmont is the hottest upscale housing market in the Pittsburgh metro.

That’s according to The Business Journals’ latest analysis of the country’s hottest housing markets, which analyzed ZIP-code-level mortgage and real estate data provided by Intercontinental Exchange Inc. to determine the top luxury housing markets. The analysis was limited to ZIP codes that had an average sale price of $500,000 or greater and a minimum number of 10 listings sold during the most-recent quarter.

The rankings aren’t meant to highlight the most-expensive or the most-popular markets, although some of those are on the list. Instead, the rankings spotlight ZIP codes where activity is surging, prices are dramatically rising or homes are selling at a faster pace.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group