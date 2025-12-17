2 cats unaccounted for after house fire in Dormont

DORMONT, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Dormont on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said that firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Broadway Avenue around 5 a.m.

Dormont Fire Chief Jeff Stakich said the fire in the attic appeared to have started in the walls, but the official cause has not yet been determined.

No one was injured in the fire, but two cats are unaccounted for.

The fire marshal is now investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group