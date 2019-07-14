  • Off-duty police officer shot multiple times

    PITTSBURGH - There is a massive police response in a Pittsburgh neighborhood after an off-duty officer was shot multiple times.

    The shooting happened on Monticello Street in Homewood around 1:30 a.m.

    A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police told Channel 11 the officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

