PITTSBURGH - There is a massive police response in a Pittsburgh neighborhood after an off-duty officer was shot multiple times.
The shooting happened on Monticello Street in Homewood around 1:30 a.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police told Channel 11 the officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
We're continuing to get updates on this developing story and are bringing them to you as we get them, on Channel 11 Morning News until 9 a.m.
BREAKING: off duty officer shot multiple times in Homewood overnight. We have a crew on the scene and @kamenta will be LIVE on @wpxi @ 5 AM. pic.twitter.com/LFYjIvlM9G— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) July 14, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 person shot inside Nova Place during concert
- Kennywood's Steel Curtain shuts down early on first day open to public
- Woman taken into custody after stealing police cruiser while handcuffed, police say
- VIDEO: NY power outage knocks out subways, businesses, elevators
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}