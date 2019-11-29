  • Police pursuit reaches 105 mph through Pittsburgh before troopers can stop driver

    PITTSBURGH - One lane of the Parkway North was closed for a time Friday morning after a pursuit that started on I-79 near Carnegie.

    State police said speeds reached 105 mph at one point as the driver of a black Dodge Magnum, Walter Rohm, 50, refused to stop. 

    Troopers said Rohm flew down Greentree Hill and through the Ft. Pitt tunnels at 70-80 mph before continuing onto the Parkway North.

    The Magnum was eventually boxed in by troopers who then wrestled Rohm to the ground.

    Rohm was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and was charged with fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest.

