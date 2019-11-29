PITTSBURGH - One lane of the Parkway North was closed for a time Friday morning after a pursuit that started on I-79 near Carnegie.
State police traffic stop on I279N closes #traffic in one lane. This is just before the Hazlett St exit. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/oEU3imKPam— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) November 29, 2019
CLEARED: Police activity on I-279 northbound at Mile Post: 2.5.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 29, 2019
State police said speeds reached 105 mph at one point as the driver of a black Dodge Magnum, Walter Rohm, 50, refused to stop.
Troopers said Rohm flew down Greentree Hill and through the Ft. Pitt tunnels at 70-80 mph before continuing onto the Parkway North.
The Magnum was eventually boxed in by troopers who then wrestled Rohm to the ground.
Rohm was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and was charged with fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest.
