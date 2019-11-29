PITTSBURGH - Starling Marte doesn't exactly want out. But he also doesn't exactly want to stay.
Marte spoke Thursday with Hector Gomez of Deportivo, in an interview conducted in Spanish but translated for DKPittsburghSports.com, of a recent report that the Mets would be interested in acquiring him from the Pirates.
"They have the power to decide," he said, referring to the Pirates. "If I had it in me, I would leave at this point because the caliber of players that we have is not enough to compete in a World Series. The Mets have everything. It would be a great opportunity to play with them."
