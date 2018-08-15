  • 2 arrested after several people shot in Philadelphia-area Walmart

    WYNCOTE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a reported shooting at a Walmart near Philadelphia.

    Emergency dispatchers in Montgomery County say gunfire was reported just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center in Cheltenham Township.

    Philadelphia police said the male suspect and a female passenger fled the scene into Philadelphia and tossed the gun from the car. Police say the suspects then ran into a police vehicle, injuring two officers.

    The officers were taken to a hospital along with the female passenger/suspect. The male suspect was apprehended but tried to kick out the window of a police vehicle and was hit with a stun gun, after which he also was taken to a hospital.

