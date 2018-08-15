WYNCOTE, Pa. (AP)— Authorities say two people were arrested after a reported shooting at a Walmart near Philadelphia.
Emergency dispatchers in Montgomery County say gunfire was reported just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center in Cheltenham Township.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS ON THIS STORY
Philadelphia police said the male suspect and a female passenger fled the scene into Philadelphia and tossed the gun from the car. Police say the suspects then ran into a police vehicle, injuring two officers.
The officers were taken to a hospital along with the female passenger/suspect. The male suspect was apprehended but tried to kick out the window of a police vehicle and was hit with a stun gun, after which he also was taken to a hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- List of alleged 'predator priests' in Pittsburgh and Greensburg
- LIVE UPDATES: Catholic church abuse report names 300 alleged predator priests
- Report: Ring of 'predatory priests' shared, photographed victims
- VIDEO: Parishioners react to planned release of Catholic church abuse report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}