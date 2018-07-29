Police searching for man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of dietary supplements from CVS

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Turtle Creek police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole around $700 worth of Hydroxycut products.
The theft happened on July 12 at the Turtle Creek CVS.
Police said the suspect appears to be a white male with a beard and was wearing a gray baseball cap, gray shorts and a gray shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Turtle Creek Police Department at 412-823-1200.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenager shot, killed in Kennedy Township identified
- JetBlue offers to pay for ‘girls' trip' after bride fires bridesmaid
- Off-duty Florida officer ‘saw red,' kicks pregnant woman, inducing labor, police say
- VIDEO: Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}