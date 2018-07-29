  • Police searching for man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of dietary supplements from CVS

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Turtle Creek police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole around $700 worth of Hydroxycut products.

    The theft happened on July 12 at the Turtle Creek CVS.

    Police said the suspect appears to be a white male with a beard and was wearing a gray baseball cap, gray shorts and a gray shirt.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Turtle Creek Police Department at 412-823-1200.

